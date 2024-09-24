Chappell Roan says she will not endorse a candidate for the upcoming US election and says she has "so many issues" with the government.

The pop star had a meteoric rise to fame with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess released a year ago featuring hits such as 'Hot To Go!', 'Pink Pony Club', and 'Casual'.

Another popular song from the album is 'Femininomenon' which Kamala Harris has used as part of her election campaign, though Chappell has also claimed she declined an invitation to perform at a White House Pride event.

“We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come," she said while performing at Governor’s Ball festival in New York.

So when asked in an interview with The Guardianif she will follow in the steps of fellow pop stars Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish in endorsing Harris for president, the 26-year-old had this to say.



“I have so many issues with our government in every way,” Chappell said. “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone."



She continued: “There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”



But there is one particular change she wants to see in the US as she told the publication: “Trans rights. They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.”

Additionally, Chappell also made headlines when she spoke about taking to social media to lay out her personal boundaries with fans last month.

"If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I take a photo with you?’ and she says ‘No, what the f***?’ and then you get mad at this random lady?" she said in a video online.

"I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour, OK?”



On the VMAs red carpet, Chappell snapped at a photographer who told her to “Shut the f*** up”, to which the singer replied “You shut the f*** up. No, not me, b***h.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she later explained what happened: "This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you … the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

