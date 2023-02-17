Musician Chris Brown defended himself against haters in a series of explosive Instagram Story posts, while addressing his domestic violence incident with Rihanna.

Brown, 33, posted on his Instagram Story on Friday, calling out people who continue to use the 2009 assault against him, asking why they don’t do the same for other celebrities involved in domestic violence incidents.

“If yall still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17 year old please kiss my whole entire a**,” Brown wrote in his post.

“I’m f***ing 33! I’m so tired of yall running [with] this narrative.”

The musician’s reputation was tarnished after he physically assaulted his girlfriend at the time, Rihanna, during a fight leaving her with visible injuries.

Brown, who was 19 at the time of the incident, not 17, pled guilty to a felony and accepted a plea deal consisting of community service, five years probation, and domestic violence counseling.

But years later, Brown is sick of people tying him to the incident, asking, “where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, beat the f*** out of their wives, giving b****es AIDS.”

He proceeded to post photos of several celebrities, accused or guilty of domestic violence.

Some people found Brown's self-defense post unnecessary.





In the years following the domestic violence incident, Brown has been accused of acting violently in several situations.

The musician was accused of throwing a chair while at Good Morning America, being involved in a hit-and-run, physically assaulting people, and more. However many of the accusations were not brought to court due to insufficient evidence or dropped charges.

Brown pled guilty to one incident where he punched a man while in Washington DC in 2013.

Some of Brown's other fans have supported the musician, claiming he has been unfairly bullied in the years after the assault.

