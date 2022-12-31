Legendary broadcaster Chris Kamara has thanked fans for their support after he was honoured in this year’s New Year’s Honours list – alongside Queen guitarist Brian May, Line of Duty star Stephen Graham and four players from the Euro 2022-winning Lionesses.

The 65-year-old, affectionately known as “Kammy”, received an MBE for services to “association football, to anti-racism and to charity”.

He is best known as a former Sky Sports pundit and presenter, with a live match report going viral in 2010 when he missed a player getting a red card on the pitch.

“I don’t know, Jeff, has he? I must have missed that,” said Kamara, when he was asked by Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling who had been sent off in a match between Portsmouth and Blackburn.

“Unbelievable, Jeff” became a catchphrase of his during his time with Sky Sports, which he left after 24 years at the end of the last season.

It comes after Kammy revealed in March that alongside existing thyroid problems, he had developed apraxia of speech, a condition whereby an individual can have difficulty carrying out “planned movements’ of the muscles involved with talking.

“My apraxia, when it’s bad, stops those signals from that brain going to that mouth, so it slows it down. In fact, at times, it slurs the words as well,” he told Good Morning Britain that month.

For those not so keen on football, Kamara has presented Ninja Warrior UK, alongside Tipping Point host Ben Shephard and former member of The Saturdays, Rochelle Humes.

Taking to social media to share the news of his MBE, Kamara wrote: “The news is now out there and would you believe it. I have been awarded an MBE for services to football, charity and anti-racism work.

“The scruffy kid from Boro would like to thank everyone for the support that you have all given me. You really are unbelievable.”

Boro, by the way, refers to Middlesbrough, where he was born and with which he was on loan for a period of time as a professional footballer.

Many Twitter users have since responded to heap praise on the beloved broadcaster, with Gabby Logan and Alan Shearer amongst those congratulating the TV star.

“Congratulations brother,” commented “7 Days” singer Craig David.

Illustrator Graeme Bandeira added: “Member of the Most Excellent Order of the Boro Empire. Thoroughly deserved, Kammy.

“Be proud mate. You’re a national treasure. Unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough FC quote tweeted Kamara and wrote: “We’re proud of you Kammy.”

Well-deserved indeed.

