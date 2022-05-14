Chris Rock has reportedly taken aim at Amber Heard during a stand-up set, saying we should ‘believe all women, except her’.

It comes as Heard is being sued by Johnny Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Rock made specific reference to one of the most headline-grabbing moments of the trial so far, when Depp alleged that he saw a photo of faeces on his bed days after a fight with Heard.

He said he was shown a photo by his security guard of “our bed and on my side of the bed was human faecal matter, so I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there”.

According to LadBible, Rock took to the stage in London this week as part of his Ego Death tour and hit out at Heard.

Rock reportedly said: “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s******* fine.

The actor reportedly hit out at Heard in a stand-up set Getty images

“She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything.

“She s**t in his bed. What the f**k is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that.”

The details of Depp and Heard’s relationship have been laid bare to the public over the last month as the A-listers gave their testimony in court.

Heard finishes giving her evidence in the coming days, with new witnesses are expected to take to the stand which include Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez and Depp's ex-girlfriend and co-star Ellen Barkin.

Indy100 has reached out to Rock’s representatives for comment.

