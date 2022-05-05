Amber Heard says Johnny Depp slapped her for laughing at his tattoo

During Amber Heard's testimony at the ongoing Johnny Depp defamation trial, the actress spoke about the first time he allegedly hit her, for laughing at his tattoo.

The inking, which was dedicated to ex Winona Ryder and previously read 'Winona forever', had been changed to 'Wino forever'.

"(It was) seemingly so stupid and insignificant, I will never forget it, it changed my life," Heard told the court.

"He slapped me across the face, and I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do.

"I thought this must be a joke."

