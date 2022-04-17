The defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is underway in Fairfax, Virginia and people are watching closely as the two actors make their cases.

The suit concerns potentially libelous statements that Depp, 58, alleges Heard, 35, insinuated were about him in an op-ed Heard wrote in TheWashington Postin 2018 in support of the Violence Against Women Act.

Depp filed the $50 million suit in 2019 claiming Heard's accusations were false and brought new damage to his reputation. Then in 2020, Heard countersued for $100 million arguing Depp's accusations that she lied also damaged her reputation.

As the trial heats up, here are the most standout moments so far.

Depp's friend testifies he never saw a bruise on Heard - despite her claims

Isaac "Ike" Baruch, a longtime friend of Depp's testifies that Heard told him Depp had thrown his phone at her and hit her one night in May 2016.

"I say to Amber, 'He hit you?' And she says, 'Yeah, he threw a phone at me, and hit me.' And I go, 'Where?' And she puts her head out, to show me the right eye of her face ... I inspect her face ... I don't see anything," Baruch testified.

Heard's attorney alleges Depp sexually assault her with a liquor bottle



On Wednesday, Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that Depp took eight to 10 tablets of ecstasy then spent three days conducting violently activity, including assaulting Heard with a liquor bottle.

As Bredehoft explained the situation to jurors, Depp looked confused often furrowing his brows, then lightly shook his head 'no' when Bredehoft spoke about the alleged assault.

Depp smirks when he is accused of being "obsessed with Elon Musk"

During opening statements, Bredehoft brought up Elon Musk the billionaire CEO of Tesla who Depp has accused Heard of having an affair with.

"You'll find out that Mr. Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk," Bredehoft said.

Behind Heard's attorney, Depp smiled behind his hand seemingly holding back a laugh.





Depp's sister says Heard called him "an old, fat man"

Christi Dembrowski, Depp's sister and personal manager, testified that Heard once referred to Depp as an "old, fat man." Additionally, Dembrowski testified when Heard learned that Dior wanted to work with Depp she insulted him and said he "didn't have style."

Heard's former assistant testifies that Heard was verbally abusive

Kate James, former assistant to Heard, testified that she never witnessed any abuse from Depp to Heard and recounted times in which she describes Heard as verbally abusive.

"When we were moving from part time to full time and salary negotiations became a real point of contention, I specifically remember standing in her office where she leapt up out of her chair put her face approximately four inches from my face and she was spitting in my face," James recalled.

Additionally, the former assistant bitterly recounted her time with Heard which she described as, "it's everything you could possible do to run someone's life."

Marriage counselor describes "mutual abuse" by Depp and Heard

Depp and Heard's marriage counselor, Dr Laurel Anderson, saw the pair separately and jointly. She described their marriage as mutually abusive with both parities initiating fights.

While testifying, Dr. Anderson recalled a time where Heard showed her bruises on her face in person and photos of other injuries.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.



