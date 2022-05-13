The details of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship has been laid bare to the public over the last month as the A-listers gave their testimony in court.

This is only set to continue after Heard finishes giving her evidence and as new witnesses are expected to take to the stand which include Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez and Depp's ex-girlfriend and co-star Ellen Barkin who are both to testify against him.

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later in 2012, they got married in 2015 but in 2016 Heard filed for divorce as well as a restraining order against Depp over allegations of domestic violence - something Depp has denied and has alleged he was a victim of domestic abuse.

The defamation case itself is based on Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” and jurors are responsible for deciding whether she defamed Depp with this description.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard, although he wasn’t named by her in the article Depp claims she hurt his reputation and career as a result of her op-ed, and his legal team argue the article includes a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser."

While the Aquamanactress has accused Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and is counter-suing her ex-husband for $100 million.

Who is Ellen Barkin?

Ellen Barkin is an American actress who received a Golden Globe best actress nomination for her leading role in the 1991 film Switch, a Primetime Emmy Award in 1997 for her performance in the television film Before Women Had Wings, as well as a Tony Award in 2011 for her Broadway debut The Normal Heart.

Film fans may also recognise Barkin for starring in Ocean’s Thirteen, The Big Easy, The Cobbler, This Boy’s Life and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Barkin has been married twice - Gabriel Byrne (1988-1999), and Ronald Perelman (2000-2006) and has two children with Byrne.

Barkin is set to testify against her ex Johnny Depp who she dated back in the late 1990s Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Why is Barkin testifying against Depp?

The 68-year-old has been summoned by Heard’s legal team to give evidence in the ongoing trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

Barkin dated Depp in 1998 when they both starred in the film Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas together.

She previously testified against Depp in the libel case he brought against British newspaper The Sun (which he lost) over the publication's use of the term "wife-beater" in a story they published about Heard's abuse allegations.

In her testimony, Barkin reportedly accused Depp of being verbally abusive during their relationship and claimed the actor threw a wine bottle across a hotel room in her direction (she was not hit or injured from this).

What has Depp said in response to Barkin’s allegations?

However, Depp has denied these allegations from his ex-girlfriend and claimed that Barkin holds a "grudge" against him.

"Ms. Barkin and I had been friends for a number of years. A couple of years later (after her divorce), Ellen and I were hanging, just spending time together, a relationship," Depp said in court, The Daily Mailreported at the time.

"A sexual element began with Ms. Barkin, which lasted for months on and off, really because she was making the film I was making at the time, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and I suppose her desires were … She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that."

"I didn't feel the same about her as she did me, and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry, and, since then, I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin," he added.

Currently, the trial in Fairfax, Virginia is on a one-week break and proceedings are set to resume on May 16, with Heard set to finish giving her testimony.

After six weeks of hearing evidence, the trial is expected to end on May 19 with closing arguments scheduled to take place on May 27 where a jury will then make a decision.

