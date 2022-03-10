Inexplicably, some men feel that it's acceptable to harass women with unsolicited dick pics. Well, when a stranger sent a photo of his private parts to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, she chose the perfect way to get revenge.

Stause shared what happened after she received the image via Instagram DM on her story.

"PSA: I don't love opening DM's to unsolicited [eggplant emoji] pics (NO ONE DOES)," she began her post on her Instagram Story. "So I sent it to a guy's mom today."

Although the man in question failed to show any respect towards Stause, she made sure not to cross any major lines by sending it to his mother.

"Respectfully used '💩' to cover some for her sake" she noted.

It turned out to be surprisingly easy for Stause to track down the man's mother online, and took little to no effort.

That's because "he had just tagged her for International Woman's Day" on his own post.

"soooooo please don't send those to me guys," she asked her followers.

"I won't post them," she said at the end of her post before issuing a warning for those who dare to do it anyway: "But I will send them to your mom or your sister or wife or gf."

So there you have it! Would strongly advise against sending any dick pics to Chrishell Stause in the future, or, you know, any woman ever.

