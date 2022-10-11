At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage.

But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile.

While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week, the former professional wrestler turned acclaimed actor was handed a crowd-surfed baby to him on stage.

Shocked onlookers filmed the moment, and the clip eventually made its way to The Rock's Instagram page.

The clip shows Johnson up on a stage while a baby girl who was wrapped in a pink blanket was being gently passed through the crowd to him.

When the baby made it to the stage, Johnson delicately held her.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Our BLACK ADAM Tour has been electric, fun, and emotional," Johnson captioned the post on Instagram.

"People do cry, and they hand me things — I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby."

Johnson also noted that the baby's father caught his attention because he "had tears in his eyes" as he held the baby up high for the actor to hold.

"I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift."

"This beautiful, serene, present, and trusting angel is Luciana. One day, I bet she'll inspire all those around her," he added.

Later on, Johnson shared another video from the event, in which he said this to the audience: "Mexico, I want to introduce you to someone very special — our biggest fan, Luciana."

The fan event came just days after he said that he had decided against running for president.

"It's off the table, yes," he told CBS Sunday Morning.

Black Adam is set to be released on 21 October in the US and the UK.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

