French news makes ‘brutal’ comparison between Iran war footage and a Trump rally

US president Donald Trump’s war on Iran – in the form of a military operation titled ‘Operation Epic Fury’ – has proved divisive and controversial, to say the least, what with oil and gas prices soaring and the Republican being condemned online for wearing a white USA cap to a dignified transfer for American soldiers killed in the conflict.

And it isn’t just people in the US who are unhappy with Trump’s actions, as in the UK, 49 per cent of those surveyed by YouGov on 2 March opposed the conflict, rising to 59 per cent a week later.

Then there’s France, and one moment involving broadcaster LCI has gone viral online for presenting a stark contrast between what Trump was getting up to at his rally in Kentucky on Wednesday, and what was happening in the Middle East:

According to translations from several different X/Twitter users, the newsreader notes Trump is dancing to “YMCA” while the Persian Gulf is on fire, with this metaphor then being applied to US oil prices.

One individual said the side-by-side comparison was “brutal”:

Political commentary account Wu Tang is for the Children said the US news media “should take note”:

And Joe Gallina, known online as Call to Activism, tweeted: “This is how the world sees him now. A clown on the global stage”:

As well as featuring his distinctive dance to the Village People track, Trump’s Kentucky rally also featured an appearance from boxer and influencer Jake Paul, who the president predicted will be running for political office “in the not-too-distant future”.

“And you have my complete and total endorsement,” he added.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.