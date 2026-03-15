Back in October 2024, then US presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed migrants coming to America who commit murder are predisposed to doing so because it is “in their genes” – and now, the Republican is once again making remarks about migrants having “problems” with their genetics.

During a telephone interview with Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade, released on Friday, Trump was asked about the ignition of two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) outside Gracie Mansion (the New York City mayor’s residence) last week.

The president said: “They’re sick people, and a lot of them were let in here, they shouldn’t have been let in. Others are just bad, they go bad.

“Something wrong. There’s something wrong there.

“The genetics are not exactly… They’re not exactly your genetics. It’s one of those problems, Brian. It’s a terrible thing, and it happens – it happens, and it happens too often.”

Trump’s latest comments have been condemned online, with one X/Twitter branding them “vile”:

Another wrote that Trump becoming older is “interesting” as “his filter is fading away”:

And a third pointed out that Trump himself is the grandson of immigrants:

The 79-year-old’s mother, Mary Anne Trump, was born in Scotland before moving to New York in the 1930s.

Meanwhile, the businessman’s grandparents, Elizabeth Christ and Friedrich Trump, emigrated to the US from Germany.

Trump's conversation with Kilmeade isn't the only interview to make headlines this week, as the president also found time to sit down for a chat with boxer and influencer Jake Paul - we're not joking.

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment in response to the online criticism.

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