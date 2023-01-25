One half of Daft Punk has revealed his human face for the first time

Thomas Bangalter, who is one-half of the former French iconic electronic duo Daft Punk, announced the release of his solo album.



He also made waves for revealing his human face.

Daft Punk split up in February 2021 and were known to wear futuristic helmets that concealed their identity, which was part of their brand.

The Instagram account Erato France recently shared a post announcing the news of Bangalter's album, which is called Mythologies.

It is an orchestral-based project set to be released on 7 April.

"Bangalter signs his first composition for orchestra, imagined at the invitation of choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for the eponymous ballet, performed by the National Orchestra Bordeaux Aquitaine under the direction of @romaindumasconductor. A broad and lyrical work where the co-founder of @daftpunk reinvents his relation to composition," the caption reads.

The post is also accompanied by an image of the album cover and a sketch illustration of Bangaltar.

According to a press lease about the project obtained by JamBase, the 23-track 90-minute-long score taps into the "love of Baroque music and hints to traces of American minimalism, its brief phrases subjected to a process of progressive variation."

The news of the album and Bangaltar's face sparked chatter online, with one person on Instagram writing: "This is exactly what I thought he would look like under the mask."

Bangaltar's image also made its way to Twitter, and people also didn't hesitate to share their thoughts.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL!" one added.

Another wrote: "Where were you the day Thomas Bangalter Revealed His Human Face???

A third revealed they were worried that something was wrong at first and wrote: "When I saw this, I thought it was allegations bc the pic looks like a police sketch."

Mythologies is Bangalter's first project since he and Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo announced they were parting ways from Daft Punk.

They made music together for 28 years and confirmed the news of their split in an eight-minute video called "Epilogue."

It featured footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

