Dakota Johnson praised for Madame Web comments

Dakota Johnson has spoken out about Madame Web and says she "probably will never do anything like it again" and received widespread praise as a result.

The 34-year-old was recently interviewed by Bustle where she reflected on the experience and the negative response the film has received following its release last month.

Johnson starred as New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) who starts to show signs of clairvoyance and is forced to confront revelations about her past, but she also must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who is trying to kill them.

The movie became an instant meme before it even came out and this was due to over an awkwardly chopped and delivered line by Johnson in the trailer which wasn't included in the actual film.

Following Madame Web coming out it was slammed by critics with one even calling it a "Chernobyl-level disaster," it received a 3.7/10 on IMDb and 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and made over $91 million worldwide at the box office when the production cost $80 million.

Johnson shared her reaction to the negative reviews of her latest film 'Madame Web' Sony

“I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now,” Johnson told the publication about the film.

“But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’”

On the film's negative reviews, Johnson responded: "Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."

At one point, she also added how "it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."

When further asked why she's "not surprised" by the bad reviews, the actor noted the obstacles that are in the way to get films made.

"It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee," she explained.

"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms."

Johnson continued: "My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls***. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f***ing want to see those."

Since sharing her thoughts on Madame Web, Johnson's response has been applauded on social media.

















Johnson's Madame Web co-star Sydney Sweeney also made a joke about the film when she guest hosted Saturday Night Live at the weekend.

"You might have seen me in ‘Anyone But You’ or ‘Euphoria’ — you definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web,’" she quipped.

