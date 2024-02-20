Actress Sydney Sweeney has called out a woman who pretended to be her dietician to get internet clout.

Sweeney has risen to fame in recent years thanks to roles on shows like Euphoria, where she appeared alongside actor Angus Cloud.

With her name in lights, it seems people are out to use her fame for their own benefit, after a woman falsely claimed the have been Sweeney’s dietician for five years.

In a reel shared on the since-deleted Instagram account “colostrum.lover”, a woman overlaid a clip with the text: “I was Sydney Sweeney’s dietican [sic] for five years, this is how I helped her get her dream role with five easy food swaps. She wouldn’t stop talking about the last one.”

But, it didn’t take long for Sweeney herself to see the post and to firmly set the record straight that she had no idea who the woman was and that she didn’t want her using her name for clout.

Sweeney commented on the post: “I don’t know you and Kraft mac n cheese is for life.”

After the post went viral on X/Twitter, people praised Sweeney for not allowing the woman to get away with lying about her to gain a following and criticised the woman for lying so openly.

“That’s so embarrassing, why would you so boldly lie about something so publicly,” one person questioned.

Someone else pointed out: “Imagine lying about something that is so fact-checkable and then MISSPELLING THE PROFESSION.”

Another wrote: “This is what I meant when I said Sydney Sweeney is for the girls.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings