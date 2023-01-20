Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson wasted no time making jibes at Armie Hammer's alleged cannibalism scandal during an acceptance speech at Sundance, shocking onlookers.

The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, who previously made Call Me By Your Name, for a new film.

“The vision and the style of it is Call Me By Your Name – sadly, I wasn’t in that one,” she said.

“Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.”

