The newest series of the Netflix drama The Crown has sparked a big reaction as it focuses on events that took place in the 1990s, including the breakdown of then Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

In this season, which is the show’s fifth, Prince Charles is portrayed by the British actor Dominic West who has responded to fan feedback that he is “too handsome” to play the royal.

West appeared on the American late-night TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside co-star Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the Princess of Wales. West joked that he had received worse feedback in his life, referring to fans' comments about his handsome good looks.

Kimmel said, “They’ve been saying that you’re too handsome to play Prince Charles and I think that’s true”. West responded: “Well thank you very much. I’ve had worse criticisms.”

Kimmel then joked that West is “more Prince Charming than Charles”.

West continued, speaking about The Crown and the era dubbed the “War of the Waleses” during which Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles in 1994.

Kimmel asked the actor, “Does that make you at all nervous seeing as he could have you beheaded if he wants to, he’s the king?”

West replied: “Right, yeah, well, no he can’t. I mean, they’ve sort of tried. They’re having a go. This was his sort of nadir of his whole life. You see pictures of him then and video and stuff and he’s very, very sad and that’s quite a responsibility taking that on.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below.

Dominic West on Playing Prince Charles on The Crown & Learning to Breakdance Like Him www.youtube.com

