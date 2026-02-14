Fox News ran a section on Joe Biden and his decline during the latter stages of his presidency – however, things backfired in pretty spectacular fashion when a guest turned the question onto Donald Trump.

In a resurfaced clip from November 2025, political commentator and radio host Stephanie Miller was talking to host Sean Hannity when she was questioned about Biden’s cognitive state.

Hannity said: “When did you notice Biden’s cognitive decline?”

Miller replied: “Probably around the same time Trump started falling asleep in public and ranting about wet magnets.”

The comments were seemingly in reference to comments at a campaign rally in 2024, when Trump claimed that "all I know about magnets is this: Give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that's the end of the magnets."

Magnets, of course, work when wet.

That's not the only time Trump has made bizarre comments about magnets, either. He stated that “no one knows what magnets are” during a strange Oval Office press conference in November.

Before then, in August 2025, Trump launched into a strange rant about China and magnets, claiming: "You know, China intelligently went and they sort of took a monopoly of the world's magnets, and nobody needed magnets until they convinced everybody 20 years ago, 'Let's all do magnets.'"

Fox News, of course, is no stranger to making headlines all of its own. Recently, Fox News host Jesse Watters expressed support for the US taking over Greenland (a territory belonging to Denmark) by claiming America owns the moon – and we wish we were joking.

A Fox News host also faced ridicule over what many think was an unbelievable story about her mother’s experience going to see the Melania documentary movie – read more here.

