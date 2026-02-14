Joe Rogan, who once endorsed Donald Trump before the 2024 election, has once again torn into his administration over its handling of the Epstein Files.

The podcast host took issue with the president’s claims that the files are a “hoax,” following the latest batch of released documents by the Department of Justice.

“None of this is good for this administration. It looks f****** terrible,” he said during the most recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

He continued: “It looks terrible for Trump, when he was saying that none of this was real, this is all a hoax. This is not a hoax.”

At another point, he said: “How come you redact some people and you don't redact other people? Like, what is this? This is not good.”

Last month, Rogan sparked online debate by discussing a theory circulating among commentators that recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity may be drawing attention away from the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, comments that some of his listeners are welcoming as bringing Rogan "back to reality".

Rogan has grown more critical of Trump over recent times, too. Back in December, he claimed that Trump was 'losing it' .

At the time, Rogan said “there’s nothing nuttier than the plaques underneath the president’s names” in the White House, an addition added by Trump in his " Presidential Walk of Fame ”, where he slams previous presidents such as "Sleepy Joe Biden " who is described on his plaque as "by far, the worst President in American History," and Barack Obama who is labelled, “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

