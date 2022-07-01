Donald Trump Jr. posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday night promoting American Flag-themed bullets, ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Last week, the Supreme Court overruled a New York law prohibiting people from carrying a gun outside their home without "proper cause" citing it unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

The Supreme Court's decision was met with backlash due to the series of deadly shootings the US has faced in the last six months.

Now, Trump Jr. is promoting American-flag ammunition for True Velocity, a Texas-based ammunition company.

"Yassssss!!!!" Trump Jr. wrote in his Instagram Story while showing a photo of the bullets with American flags on them.

Trump Jr. has faced backlash in the past for defending gun use. After the Robb Elementary School shooting, Trump Jr. suggested the reason for the shooting was the shooter not the access to guns saying it could have happened with another weapon.





Trump Jr. has also defended his father as the January 6th hearings continue to reveal damning information.

Earlier this week, the committee heard from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson who testified to Donald Trump's "irate" behavior on January 6, 2021.

Trump Jr. took to his social media to try to discredit Hutchinson by comparing her to Amber Heard and Jussie Smollett while trying to make his father's alleged actions seem heroic.

Speaking to the alleged encounter Trump had with secret service agents, Trump Jr. called the anecdote impressive saying if it was true it was "Jason Bourne level s***".

