On Tuesday, the House Select Committee held its sixth public hearing regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol in which a former White House aide testified that Trump wanted to part of the march to the Capitol going as far to try to hijack his own secret service car.

The hearing comes as a surprise to many as the committee chose to schedule it last-minute due to new evidence and witness testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

As a member close to Trump and other White House officials, Hutchinson bore witness to Trump and other White House staff on January 6, 2021 and the weeks leading up to it.

In her testimony, Hutchinson recalled how Trump wanted to join the march to the Capitol and responded angrily when security refused to take him. Additionally, Hutchinson revealed that Trump seemingly knew rioters had weapons but was convinced they would not hurt him.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here are the sixbiggest things we've learned today.



The White House was warned of potential violence on Jan 6

On Tuesday, Hutchinson testified in December 2020 she had a conversation with Jon Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence, in which he expressed his concern for the post-election period saying it could "spiral out of control and potentially be dangerous for our democracy."

Then on January 2, 2021, Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani met with Meadows to discuss January 6th and told Hutchinson personally, "the 6th is going to be a great day, we’re going to the Capitol. It’s going to be great. The president is going to be there. He’s going to look powerful.”



Later when Hutchinson inquired with Meadows about plans for the 6th he told her, "things might get real real bad on January 6th."

Hutchinson said following her conversation with Giuliani she felt "scared" and had a "deeper concern for what was happening with the planing aspects of it."

The committee provided evidence that Capitol Police, DOJ National Security Division, former Acting Attorney General Richard Donoghue, secret service intelligence, and more knew a potentially dangerous demonstration on January 6th involving The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

In pre-recorded testimony, Hutchinson said she received a call from former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien who asked to speak with Meadows about potential acts of violence on January 6th.





Trump knew protestors had weapons but didn't care

The committee provided audio recordings between law enforcement on January 6th where multiple officers reported protesters were armed with AR-15s rifles and pistols.

Hutchinson testified that members of the White House staff, including Meadows and Trump, were briefed about various weapons protesters were carrying including body armor, flag poles, bear spray, knives, and spears.

Hutchinson testified that Meadows did not act with concern after being briefed.

Meanwhile, the former president was "furious" rally-goers had not filled up space in the Ellipse and wanted security to fill the arena at capacity to make the rally look more well-attended.

However security would not allow them to pass through as some of the people were carrying weapons, to that the former president urged security to let them in bypassing security measures anyway.

"I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons, they’re not here to hurt me. Take the f***ing mags [magnetometers] away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here, let the people in and take the mags away.”

White House counsel Eric Herschmann expressed concern over rhetoric Trump planned to use in his speech like "fight for the movement" and "things about the vice president" on January 6th.





Trump refused to call off the mob

In previous hearings, the committee provided evidence that rioters chanted "Hang Mike Pence" as they approached the Capitol. During Tuesday's hearing, the committee provided evidence indicating Trump knew rioters were targeting the former vice president and yet did not call off the mob.

White House officials asked Trump continuously to call off the mob but Trump "didn't think [rioters] did anything wrong," Hutchinson testified.

"I'm the f***ing president take me back to the Capitol"



Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on January 6th despite security concerns to stand alongside his supporters.

However, the president was barred from doing so by security.

Hutchinson recalled a conversation between herself and Anthony Ornato, the former White House chief of operations, who said Trump reacting 'irate' when he and a secret service agent Robert "Bobby" Engel refused to take him to the Capitol.

"The president said something to the affect of 'I'm the f-ing president take me up to the Capitol now'", Hutchinson testified.

Hutchinson said when Engel again refused to take Trump to the Capitol, the former President tried to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle.

"Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me he motioned toward his clavicles," Hutchinson recalled.

Painting a picture of Trump's anger, Hutchinson also described a moment where the former president slammed his lunch against a wall upon learning former Attorney General Bill Barr publicly renounced Trump's theory that the election was stolen.

Meadows sought a pardon following January 6th

In previous hearings, the committee provided evidence that several Trump allies sought pardons following the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

On Tuesday, Hutchinson confirmed Meadows attempted to seek a pardon alongside Giuliani, although neither was granted one.

The committee hints at witness tampering

In closing remarks, Committee Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) hinted that there may be witness tampering happening regarding people who testify against Trump and members in his administration.

"While our committee has seen many witnesses, including many Republicans testify fully and forthrightly, this has not been true of every witness and we have received evidence of one particular practice that raises significant concern," Cheney said.

The committee proceeded to provide answers to their question 'have you been contacted by any of your former colleagues or anyone else who attempted to influence or impact your testimony.'

Cheney said the committee would be considering the information and deciding how to take the next steps.

Meanwhile... Trump claims he 'hardly knew' Hutchinson



While the hearing was underway, Trump took to his social networking site Truth Social to rebut Hutchinson's testimony.

"I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and “leaker”)" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Hutchinson worked in the White House from 2019 to 2020 serving in the office of Legislative Affairs and eventually promoted to assist Meadows as Chief of Staff.

The former president went on to say several of Hutchinson's anecdotes including her story about Trump trying to grab the steering wheel and throwing food were "fraudulent" and called Hutchinson "bad news".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.