Donald Trump Jr suggests Uvalde shooting could have happened with a bat

Donald Trump Jr has published a scathing rant video about how the Uvalde shooter could have killed the same number of people using a bat.

“They’ll blame it on the guns, they’ll blame it on everything because no one can possibly take responsibility for their actions,” he said.

“He wouldn’t have done the exact same thing with a bat, or a bomb, or some sort of improvised device?"

Salvador Ramos was able to walk into a store and buy two AR-15 rifles and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition legally.

