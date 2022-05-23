Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump shared some of his thoughts on various topics on Truth Social - including one seemingly urging or predicting a civil war.

Trump, 75, spent the weekend on Truth social ranting about Twitter, the media, state elections, and more which was reminiscent of the former President's time on Twitter.

Since the end of April, Trump has been extremely active on his social media platform after disappearing for a few months after its launch.

One post from the weekend caught the attention of many who fear it may resonate with Trump's fans the same as his call for election fraud.

Back in March, El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, tweeted "The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within" in response to rising inflation in the US.

A Truth Social user posted a screenshot of the tweet and another wrote "civil war" in response to it.

Trump 're-truthed' (equivalent to re-tweeting) the "civil war" sentiment.

Trump's re-truth found its way onto Twitter where people expressed their feelings towards the re-truth.

"Who else wants Donald Trump arrested for calling for civil war?" one Twitter user wrote.

"Hey, [GOP Leader] If calling for a civil war isn't a good enough reason to stop following Trump blindly, what is?" Republicans against Trump wrote.

"Donald Trump is calling for a Civil War. Another day he’s inciting violence and chaos because he doesn’t want to go to prison… the DOJ should arrest his ass already!" A Twitter user shared.

Meanwhile, on Truth Social, people reacted to the re-truth indicating "people are waking up" and shared theories about God, Satan, and politics.

