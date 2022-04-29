After a two-month-long hiatus, former President Donald Trump has returned to his social networking app, Truth Social, and he made a callback to covfefe in his return.

On Thursday, Trump, 75, posted on Truth Social "I'M BACK #COVFEFE" with a photo of himself standing in front of Mar-a-Lago on his phone.

The last time the former President posted was back in February when the app launched. In that message, Trump told everyone to "get ready" because their "favorite president will see you soon."

The app faced tech issues upon its launch, users had to join a waiting list with no given information as to when they could be let in. Combined with Trump's lack of use, people were not jumping at the chance to join.

But following news that Elon Musk bought Twitter on Monday, Truth Social reached number one in the Apple Store as more users joined. This was, in part, because the app had fixed some tech issues.

Musk, 50, acquired Twitter with the intention to take it private in order to make the social network less censored. With this news, some speculated that Musk could reinstate Trump's account which was famously banned at the beginning of 2021.



But the former President confirmed to Fox News he would not re-join Twitter and would rather use Truth Social. Following his statement, people criticized his lack of presence on the app.

But Trump is sticking to his word, even throwing in a callback to covfefe, the spelling mistake Trump made when tweeting about media coverage in 2017.

