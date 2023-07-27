Drake fan who threw 36G Bra at rapper has been approached by Playboy

A Drake fan, who went viral for throwing her bra at the star, has now been approached by Playboy.

Veronica Correia, 21, attended the New York gig, where she threw the garment at the 'Hotline Bling' rapper. Footage shows Drake holding the bra, asking the audience "36G?"

He continued: "Locate this woman immediately!"

Correia soon took to TikTok to confirm she was the woman-in-question. She enthusiastically told viewers: "ITS MEEEEE!!!!"

Inevitably, the woman's social media channels blew up – and even attracted the attention of Playboy.

"Hi Veronica! You’re gorgeous," Playboy wrote to her in a message from their official Instagram account. "We recently launched a new invitation-only Playboy app that gives creators the opportunity to earn by monetizing exclusive content similar to the ones you’re already posting on IG and TikTok. We would love to invite you to apply."





On Wednesday (26 July), Correia returned to TikTok with a screenshot of her image on Playboy Centerfold.

She shared her love for being behind the camera, thanks to her father being a professional photographer.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined seeing my photos on Playboy Centerfold," she gushed. "My goal for my journey on this platform is not only to continue what I love but to also instill that same confidence in other woman!"

She continued: "Especially mothers focusing on how beautiful we are despite our sizes and marks! Thank you to everyone for the comments, likes shares and especially follows! This is all a dream come true."

@veronicaaacorr401 Having my father as a professional photographer, growing up I had a love for being behind the camera 📸 the flash, the lights and the posing instilled confidence in me at a young age I continued to carry with me. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined seeing my photos on Playboy Centerfold! My goal for my journey on this platform is not only to continue what I love but to also instill that same confidence in other woman! Especially mothers focusing on how beautiful we are despite our sizes and marks! Thank you to everyone for the comments, likes shares and especially follows! This is all a dream come true 💭💓













Speaking to the New York Post, she said: "I know I can crush it and make meaningful income.

"Other Bunnies are making millions of dollars a year on Playboy, so I couldn’t be more excited to tap into that potential. I will be posting exclusive content for my fans and subscribers that makes me feel confident and beautiful."

