Drake has placed a 'psychotic' mega-bet on this year's Super Bowl

Go hard or go home is the motto Drake is living by after placing a “psychotic” bet on the Super Bowl this year.

The rapper revealed in an Instagram post he is betting a whopping $700,000 that the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl.

Using the cryptocurrency exchange Stake, the rapper placed several high-stake bets through Bitcoin.

“My psychotic bets for Sunday are in,” Drake wrote in his caption.

He asked that nobody “analyse the logic” behind the bets because “there is none.”

Other bets Drake placed include $50,000 that Patrick Mahomes or JuJu Smith-Schuster will be the first to score a touchdown for the Chiefs, $50,000 that the Chiefs will win in both halves, and $30,000 that the Chiefs will win all four quarters.

He also bet $25,000 that Travis Kelce will be the MVP and $60,000 that the MVP will be a tight end.

All in all, Drake could be looking at a $4.5 million payout should he win every single bet.

The Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona this Sunday.

And some people think Drake's bets could pay off.

Smith-Schuster replied to Drake's post with "say less" While he's obviously biased, perhaps the bets are the motivation for him to score that touchdown.

"Kansas City 🔥," one person commented.

"Good calls chief," another person wrote.

The rapper is known to participate in sports betting although not with much luck.



During the World Cup, Drake lost $1 million after betting that Argentina would win in normal game time. But he also lost $250,000 during the Spanish Grand Prix, $314,000 in the NBA, and more.

Hopefully the so-called “Drake curse” won’t happen this year -although the Eagles are favored to win…

