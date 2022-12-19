The World Cup final provided us with one of the greatest games of football of all time on Sunday (December 19), as Argentina beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Not everyone was happy about the result, though.

Drake lost a staggering $1million on the game, despite the fact he backed Argentina to win.

How did that happen? The rapper bet on Lionel Messi’s side to win in normal time. As the game went to extra time, his bet was null and void.

The game was 2-2 after 90 minutes, and 3-3 after extra time. Argentina then won 4-2 on penalties

@endlessplug Drake Bets On Argentina For The World Cup #drake #stake #worldcup #francevsargentina #bet

Drake announced the bet in a clip posted to social media before the game, filmed alongside Swedish streamer Ishmael Swartz.

"I'll take Argentina, he'll take France. That will be a vibe," Drake said.

Sunday’s incredible game saw Messi end his search to lift the World Cup trophy, 17 years after making his international debut.

He also won the Golden Ball for the tournament after winning it in 2018, while Kylian Mbappe pipped him to the Golden Boot with eight goals for the tournament – including a hat trick in the final.

Drake didn't quite get the result he wanted Getty Images

Mbappe and Messi also both scored in the shootout, though shootout goals do not count towards the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, Drake has been splashing the cash recently after the Canadian rapper recently purchased a lavish $7 million necklace with a twist. It features a total of 42 engagement ring diamonds totalling 351.38 carats... For all the times he almost proposed.

The piece of jewellery, entitled "Previous Engagements" was created by Alex Moss in New York to honour "all the times he thought about it but never did".

The famed US jeweller took to their Instagram account to showcase the piece, described as "a true wonder of the jewellery world".

