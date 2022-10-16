Arsenal fans are worried about the fabled 'Drake curse' after the world-famous Canadian rapper placed an eye-watering bet on the Premier League team to win their Sunday afternoon match with Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta's men have made an exceptional start to the season and currently sit on top of the Premier League having won eight of their first 9 games of the campaign.

Their next match will see them travel to Elland Road to take on a Leeds team that has made an indifferent start to the season, picking up nine points after winning two games and drawing three.

However, fans of the Gunners are now worried that their great start to the season might be about to hit a blip in Leeds and its nothing to do with the players on the pitch.

Drake has shared a screenshot of a mammoth bet that the star has placed on both Arsenal and Spanish giants Barcelona to win their games on Sunday. Should Arsenal beat leads and Barcelona beat their long-time rivals Real Madrid then Drake could win £2.5 million.





Now apart from the huge sums of money involved the biggest concern for Arsenal and Barcelona should be the so-called 'Drake curse.' This is when the 35-year-old expresses support for a particular team of sporting individuals which often results in them losing. 'Victims' in the past have been Conor McGregor, Anthony Joshua, Paris Saint-Germain and Serena Williams to name just a few.

Arsenal supporters and football fans alike now believe that their team will not get the result they want now that Drake has publically put down such a huge amount of money on their side. Or maybe it'll encourage them team to overcome the jinx...





















Drake also has another invested interest in Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid as the logo of his fashion brand OVO will be on the Catalonian's shirt during El Clasico.

