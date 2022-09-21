Drew Barrymore was unimpressed by Andrew Garfield's claim he went celibate for six months to prepare for his role in Silence – insinuating she could do better.

On Tuesday's (20 September) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and 'Drew’s News' co-host Ross Matthews discussed Garfield's method acting.

"I get abstaining from sex; I mean, I did that my entire 20s, right?" the Charlie's Angels star joked.

"What's wrong with me? That six months doesn't seem like a very long time? I was like, 'Yeah, so?'"

Matthews replied: "We buried the lede there; that’s the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal."

She also revealed that, she too, has dabbled with method acting in the past: "I definitely, on certain projects, like when I did Grey Gardens, this film I did where I played beloved real-life woman Edie Beale, I was so nervous I didn't really chit chat with everybody on set, I just really stayed in character."

For context, Garfield previously highlighted the level of preparation he underwent ahead of filming the movie.

Speaking on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron in August, the 39-year-old recalled practising a "bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months, and I was fasting a lot".

He expressed how he gets "bothered" by the idea that method acting is "f***ing bulls***", adding: "No, I don’t think you know what method acting is if you’re calling it bulls***, or you just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor who isn’t actually acting the method at all."

Garfield continued: "It’s also very private. I don’t want people to see the f**king pipes of my toilet. I don’t want them to see how I’m making the sausage."

