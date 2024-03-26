Where is Sean 'Diddy' Combs now?

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been seen in a Miami, Florida airport after the authorities raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

The American rapper and music mogul has faced allegations of sexual assault, including those made by his ex-partner and fellow musician Cassie in November 2023.

Aerial footage appears to show Combs’ LA and Miami homes being raided by Homeland Security on Monday 25 March. According to reports, the raids are in connection with an ongoing “federal sex trafficking investigation”.

Homeland Security said in a statement: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

According to TMZ, Combs was spotted at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, with footage appearing to show him pacing around on Monday. Reports also suggest his private jet landed on the Caribbean island of Antigua the same day, however it is not know if Combs was onboard.

In the video, Combs was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue tracksuit bottoms. He appeared to be outside and was pacing up and down the pavement while holding his phone in his right hand.

“That's the body language of someone who just got bad news and is lost,” one person claimed.

Another argued: “This is how mfs be walking before they have to go inside the courthouse.”

The 54-year-old rapper is facing a string of allegations that have emerged in recent months. In February, Combs was accused by a male music producer of sexual assault and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

Combs’ lawyer has denied the allegations. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” Shawn Holley said. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

