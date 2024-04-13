Is Justin Bieber's Diddy song real?

Social media has sparked a new baseless rumour that Justin Bieber is releasing a song containing a lyric about Diddy's parties.

Clips posted to YouTube and TikTok have racked up tens of thousands of views in a matter of days.

The lyrics sing: "Lost myself at a Diddy party, didn't know that's how it go, I was in it for a new Ferrari, but it cost me way more than my soul, wasn't worth all the fortune and fame."

Indy100 reached out to Justin Bieber's representative with no immediate response. That said, there are very strong chances the track is AI-generated, as there is no concrete evidence or credible sources that suggest the song is genuine.

The realistic-sounding tune highlighted the dangers of AI in the modern world among listeners.

"Oh wow, AI is crazy," one person wrote, while another added: "AI is getting mad."





@mediahousetv Justice for JB 🙏🏻#justin#bieber#awareness #fyp#world#diddy





It comes after federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of the rapper’s houses in Los Angeles and Miami on 25 March as he faces a string of varying accusations. It's worth noting that Bieber has not been mentioned in the lawsuit, nor has he accused the rapper of any wrongdoing.

Diddy has strongly denied all of the allegations against him.

In a statement after the raids, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer called them a "gross overuse of military-level force."

He added that Diddy had not been arrested and called the search warrant a "premature rush to judgment."



"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement reads. "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

