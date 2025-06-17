Justin Bieber flooded with advice after emotional Instagram post: 'I know I'm broken'

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to share a deeply personal and emotional message, offering fans a rare glimpse into his current state of mind.

In an Instagram Story that was later reposted to his grid on 16 June, the 'Intentions' singer spoke candidly about his inner battles, including issues with anger and self-acceptance.

"I know I’m broken," he shared with his 294 million followers. "I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them."

He went on to say that it's starting to make him "more tired and more angry".

"The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am," Bieber signed off, with a middle finger emoji as the caption.





It didn't take long for fans to flood the post with well wishes and messages of hope.

"God, therapy and real people around you to fill your cup with love," one person advised, as another wrote: "Justin, take a moment away from social media. If you feel Jesus is the only one who understands, spend more time with Him. It’s okay to be hurt and angry. I’m praying for you."

A third heartfelt message read: "You are you and that’s all that matters. And if that means you are thinking of yourself, that’s okay. Honestly, it’s OKAY to think of yourself and your feelings and your worth. Don’t ever feel wrong for FEELING."

Meanwhile, another penned: "You are not broken. You are human.

"Feeling tired, angry, or even lost in your healing journey doesn’t mean you’ve failed — it means you’re alive and still showing up in a world that hasn’t always shown up for you. Healing isn’t about becoming someone else or fixing yourself to fit someone else’s mold — it’s about learning how to hold space for all the parts of you, even the ones that hurt."

Indy100 reached out to Justin Bieber's representative for comment

