Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson admits to peeing in water bottles on film sets

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spoken out about the rumours that he pees in a bottle to save time from going to the toilet and his "chronic lateness" while filming on set.

In a recent interview with GQ, the 52-year-old was asked about the claims which were reported by The Wrapearlier this year which also alleged that he would arrive late to the set of Red One, much to the annoyance of the cast and crew as well as costing the production a lot of money as a result.

All in all, he described the controversy from this as "bull****".

But when specifically asked about the toilet situation, Johnson admitted: “I pee in a bottle, yeah, that happens".

At the time, an "insider" told The Wrap: “On set, away from his trailer, if [The Rock] needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom.

“He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

Nick Kroll, Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, J. K. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Chris Evans attend the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Red One" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 11, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Red One actor and former wrestler was then quizzed on whether he turned up late to set and wanted to set the record straight on this.

“Yeah, that happens too,” Johnson added. “But not that amount, by the way. That was a banana amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

Red One director Jake Kasdan, who has previously worked with Johnson on other films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, defended the actor who he says "never missed a day of work ever. He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood - that’s the case with everybody."

He added: "Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

Additionally, Johnson's Red One co-star Chris Evans similarly defended him.

"In terms of the guy that I saw, compared to some of the things I’ve seen on other movies with other actors who are not only not conscious of other people’s time and efforts, but they’re unpredictable? I found Dwayne to be—we all know exactly what he’s going to do when he’s going to do it.”

Johnson's latest film Red One was released in cinemas on November 6.

