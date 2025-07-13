MrBeast urges creators to join what he's teasing to be the 'biggest collab ever'

MrBeast is known for pulling off some insane feats for his YouTube videos, but his next one might be his most ambitious yet...

After spending 50 hours buried alive, playing Battleship with real ships, to creating his very own version of Netflix's Squid Game and much more, the popular YouTuber - real name Jimmy Donaldson - has done it all (well, almost).

A year on from his $1 million challenge that included appearances from the 50 top YouTubers, Donaldson has set his sights even higher as he wants to create the "biggest collab ever."

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the 27-year-old sent out his crazy request, "If you want to be apart of the biggest creator collab ever on August 1st, dm me :D (If I don’t follow you just reply to this tweet!)"

Unsurprisingly, Donaldson's post soon went viral with creators flooding his replies, keen to participate in the video.

Some of the creators who are keen to join in and who Donaldson replied to include Twitch streamer and YouTuber Valkyrae, who wrote, "I’m excited," as well as FaZe Ronaldo, isaacwhy, and Tectone.

In a later post, Donaldson updated everyone on how many creators he's contacted and encouraged even more creators - "every streamer, YouTuber, TikTok in the world, to be exact" - to keep the messages coming as he plans the ultimate collaboration.

"Sent over 1,000 DMs so far today, I WANT EVERY STREAMER, YOUTUBER, TIK TOKER, IN THE WORLD INVOLVED ON THIS COLLAB DM ME!" he shared.

Given how many prominent creators Donaldson has collaborated with in previous videos, his fans will no doubt be excited to see the results of this upcoming video collab, which he said will happen on August 1.

Elsewhere, MrBeast reignites Twitter/X CEO talk as Linda Yaccarino resigns, and MrBeast does 'Hood MrBeast' trend - and it becomes his most-liked TikTok.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.