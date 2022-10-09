Elon Musk has blamed "full-on communism" in schools and universities for his estranged relationship with his daughter.

Speaking with the Financial Times as part of its "Lunch with the FT" series published on Friday (October 7), the Tesla and Space X CEO discussed politics and described his political views as moderate.

The publication noted he is "considering setting up 'the Super Moderate Super Pac' to support candidates with moderate views."

After this, the political discussion then moved on as the publication noted Musk's belief that his strained relationship with his teenage daughter is down to the left-wing elite schools and universities in the US (though didn't specify which ones).

“It’s full-on communism . . . and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” Musk told the FT. “It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children].

"Can’t win them all," he concluded on the matter.

In April, Musk's 18-year-old daughter Vivian filed for a name change in Los Angeles and also requested for her gender to be changed on her birth certificate.

The reason his daughter gave behind her name change was that she didn't want "to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Ahead of publishing a story on his daughter's name change, The Daily Beast approached Musk for comment where he responded: "Please don’t out someone against their will – it’s not right.”

"She does not want to be a public figure. I think it is important to defend her right to privacy."

Meanwhile, Musk has previously been criticised for previously tweeting that "pronouns suck” and added they are an "aesthetic nightmare," which many slammed as transphobic.

In June, Chelsea Manning slammed Musk for a tweet that "seemed transphobic."

