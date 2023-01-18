Elon Musk implies that no one shows up to work at Meta

There’s been an awful lot said about Elon Musk and his approach to staff working at Twitter, and he’s had a pop at the employees at Meta too.

In the weeks after Musk took over as Twitter CEO, he instilled his own rules of “insane productivity” and told workers they’d be required to commit to working “long hours at high intensity” to build “Twitter 2.0”.

Then, just days after firing 3,700 employees, he ended Twitter’s work from home policy.

It’s safe to say he has strong opinions on working practices, and he's now hit out at Meta’s staff culture in a new social media post.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Musk was responding to a TikTok video which was posted by someone purporting to be an employee at Meta.

It featured the caption: “This is a day in my life as a Product Designer at Meta. I work out of their headquarters at Menlo Park and the campus honestly reminds me of Disneyland.”

The video then points out the different points in their day, which includes breakfast with the team at 9.30am, kicking off their three day design workshop and then exploring the campus facilities.

Musk, though, didn’t seem at all impressed.

“Are these real?” he wrote, responding to the clip after it was posted on Twitter.

He added: “This video implies people physically show up to work.”

Musk took aim at Meta on social media Getty Images

Meanwhile, Musk kickstarted the new year by breaking a Guinness World Record – for losing the most amount of money, ever.

According to Forbes, the tech billionaire, 51, has plummeted approximately $182bn (£150bn) since November 2021. However, Guinness' report suggested it's more likely to be around the $200bn (£164bn) mark.

While the exact figure is difficult to ascertain, his losses so far have surpassed the previous record of $58.6 billion (£49bn), set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

Musk's net worth slump is said to be down to the poor performance of Tesla’s stock, dropping from a peak of $320bn (£263bn) in 2021 to $138bn (£169bn) as of January 2023. Although, it's worth noting that his estimated loss is based on his share values, which could regain value in time.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.