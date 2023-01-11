Elon Musk now holds the Guinness World Record for greatest loss of wealth

Elon Musk now holds the World Record for 'greatest loss of wealth' after his fortune plummeted from $320 billion in 2021 to $138 billion in January 2023.

His Twitter purchase and nose-diving Tesla shares are thought to be the biggest contributing factors, and now, he's no longer the world's richest person, with LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault taking the top spot.

Softbank founder and CEO, Masayoshi Son, previously held the record for losing $58.6 billion in 2000.

