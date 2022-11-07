Elon Musk has enforced a new policy on Twitter which will see anyone imitating somebody else on the platform without specifying that they are a parody will immediately be given the boot from the website.

Musk declared on November 6th that "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended."

"Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Of course, given his currently popularity on Twitter following his lucrative takeover of the site, Musk has become one of the most parodied people on their with many people using his avatar and user name to tricking others into thinking that he is tweeting stranger things than he usually would.

One of the victims of this new rule has been comedian Kathy Griffin, who was a long standing thorn in the side of Donald Trump when he was still active on Twitter.

Her suspension was reported by Conservative columnist Benny Johnson who noted that Griffin had been suspended for impersonating Musk.

The South African billionaire responded to this with a fairly savage dig at Griffin: "Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian"

Musk did add that Griffin could have her account back but only if she is willing to pay the $8-a-month fee for a verified account.

Musk is yet to fully implement his new verification system but it is already proving to be highly unpopular as a wave of major celebrities have joined a growing exodus from the site with many people seeking out alternatives such as Mastodon.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.