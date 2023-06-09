Elon Musk has left his Twitter followers stumped with a bizarre comparison of Taylor Swift and Napoleon Dynamite.

You'd think the tech mogul would have bigger things on his mind, but on Friday, it seemingly wandered elsewhere. Musk tweeted a picture of Swift and the awkward teen character, asking: "How do we know for sure they’re different people?"

The caption above the photo collage of the two read: "When you realise Taylor Swift is actually Napoleon Dynamite."



The tweet soon went viral across Twitter, with many flocking to the responses.

"As both a Musk fan and a Taylor Swift fan, this is not the crossover I wanted," one person hit back, while another added: "Someone come get the owner of Twitter's phone, please. Now I can’t unsee it."

Meanwhile, one person had enough and brutally wrote: "Elon pls go tend to ur baby DU-139X# before even coming on this shi**y app you wasted money on."

Now, this isn't the first time Musk has turned his attention to the 'Shake It Off' singer.



In March, the Tesla founder complimented the star by saying her "limbic resonance skill is exceptional."

Everyone was just as confused as each other, but it apparently means "a state of deep emotional and physiological connection between two people. The limbic system in the brain is the seat of emotions."

He didn't stop there either.

Under a series of photos from Swift's hotly-anticipated Eras Tour, Musk responded with a cigarette emoji which most people interpreted as him calling the singer smoking.

When one Twitter user asked whether Musk and Swift would make a cute couple, he simply responded with a crying laughing face.

