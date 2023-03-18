Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s own feed on the social media platform continues to be a wild ride to witness, as the millionaire now appears to be trying his luck at complimenting 'Lavender Haze' singer Taylor Swift.

No, we can’t imagine the match-up, but Musk nonetheless responded to a tweet from Dogecoin founder Billy Markus on Friday that he thought “her limbic resonance skill is exceptional”.

Before you rush to a search engine to try and figure out what on earth that means, the website PsychMechanics says it’s also known as “emotional contagion or mood contagion”.

“Limbic resonance is defined as a state of deep emotional and physiological connection between two people. The limbic system in the brain is the seat of emotions.

“When two people are in limbic resonance, their limbic systems are in tune with each other,” the website states, referring to the idea of ‘catching’ another person’s emotions.

And in case that tweet wasn’t enough of a hint that Musk thinks highly of the musician, underneath a set of pictures Swift posted of her current ‘Eras’ tour, the Tesla founder replied with nothing more than the cigarette emoji.

If cigarettes themselves didn’t make us feel nauseous, then that comment certainly did, which we assume is him saying she’s “smoking” and not him comparing her to an object which increases your risk of lung cancer.

And soon Twitter users were wincing:

Others were concerned Musk was calling Swift an informal word for a cigarette which is also a homophobic slur:

Swift has not publicly responded to Musk's comments.

For someone who owns an electric car company, we’re surprised Elon can’t stay in his lane.

Indy100 reached out to Elon Musk's rep for comment.

