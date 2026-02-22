Trump ridiculed as his latest move on Greenland has one big problem

US president Donald Trump is back talking about Greenland again, a month after he dropped threats to annex the Danish territory in favour of a “framework of a future deal” discussed with Nato chief Mark Rutte – but there’s a major issue with the latest development.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, the Republican wrote: “Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!”

As a reminder, Landry was appointed “United States Special Envoy to Greenland” alongside his governor role in December, in a move slammed as “outrageous” online.

And X/Twitter users had something to say about the hospital boat too – namely that Greenlanders benefit from free healthcare:

Journalist Aaron Rupar branded Trump’s latest decision “completely psychotic”:

Political commentator and YouTuber Adam Mockler suggested: “How about helping sick Americans first?”:

“All is well here in Greenland,” said Greenlandic activist Orla Joelsen:

Canada Hates Trump pointed out Greenland “has 56,000 people and universal healthcare":

Contrasting Greenland’s healthcare situation with the US, PatriotTakes noted Trump has “cut Medicaid for Americans”:

Trump’s announcement came just hours after Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command reportedly evacuated a US Navy crew member from a submarine in Greenlandic waters, with the sailor requiring urgent medical attention.

The nuclear-powered submarine broke from its mission and surfaced roughly eight miles from Nuuk, Greenland.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.