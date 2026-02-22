Why wasn't SNL on last night? Upcoming schedule explained

It was Saturday yesterday, therefore many will be wondering if Saturday Night Live will be on our screens tonight.

The comedy sketch show is in its 51st season, and there have been many hosts and musical guests. The latest season kicked off back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

The last episode aired on January 31, where actor Alexander Skarsgård hosted for the first time, and rapper Cardi B performed "Bodega Baddie" and "ErrTime" from her album Am I the Drama?

So did a new instalment air this week? Here's what to know.

Was there a new SNL episode this week?

Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Short answer - no.

The show is currently on a break, but fear not, as viewers will be glad to know SNL will be returning next week (February 28).

The reason why there's no SNL this week is that programming is preempted during the Winter Olympics, according to broadcasters NBC, USA Today reported.

Who is hosting and performing next?

When the show returns at the end of this month, Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie will be making his SNL hosting debut with Mumford & Sons performing as the musical guest.

After this, it has been confirmed that actor Ryan Gosling will be hosting the show on March 7, with a performance from Gorillaz.

So plenty to look forward to!

Every host and performer so far in season 51

(L-R) Cardi B, Alexander Skarsgård, and Chloe Fineman SNL/NBC

So far on the 51st season of the show, there have been a number of hosts and musical guests, as SNL kicked off the season back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

Following this, Amy Poehler returned for hosting duties, and Role Model made his SNL performance debut (with a cheeky cameo from Charli XCX during the song Sally, When The Wine Runs Out).

It was then a Sabrina Carpenter double bill as she both hosted and performed, then in November Miles Teller hosted with tunes from Brandi Carlie, followed by Nikki Glaser and Sombr.

We then saw Glen Powell take the hosting reins, with Olivia Dean singing two of her songs, and on December 6, was when Melissa McCarthy hosted, and Dijon performed.

It was the turn of the British as actor Josh O'Connor was on hosting duties with musical guest Lily Allen, who sang songs from new album, West End Girl.

In the last episode before Christmas, Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande hosted the show, while music icon Cher took to the stage, and it marked cast member Bowen Yang's final episode.

To kick 2026 off, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard made his hosting debut, with a performance from A$AP Rocky, and this was followed by Teyana Taylor hosting and Geese performing.

The latest episode, Alexander Skarsgård hosted for the first time on January 31, featured rapper Cardi B performing "Bodega Baddie" and "ErrTime" from her album, Am I the Drama?

Elsewhere from Indy100, Who is SNL's Marcello Hernández? Here's what to know, and SNL icon returns for sketch brutally roasting ICE.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.