Elon Musk has returned to Twitter after more than a week of inactivity on the website, admitting that he's 'a little bored' and also posting a tribute to the YouTuber Technoblade who passed away on Friday from cancer as well as a picture with the Pope.

The billionaire founder of Tesla and Space X is in the process of a lucrative $44 billion takeover of the social media company and is usually a frequent poster on the website.

However, after a post on 21st June about the surging gas prices in the United States, Musk has been silent on the site, showing no signs of activity whatsoever.

Musk though appears to have broken his nine days of silence with a flurry of tweets posted on July 2nd. His first was a tribute to Technoblade in the form of a quote from Sonic the Hedgehog taken from the 2012 Disney movie Wreck-it Ralph.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The post which appears to be a meme, adds: "Popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade with 12 billion subscribers recently passed away at the age of 23 due to cancer, and this made realise [sic] that cancer is an absurd piece of literal garbage and death, but also try to live your best life with the people who know. They could die the following day and you would regret not doing things with them."

Musk then posted three more tweets one where he admitted that he's "Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" He also shared a picture of himself in Venice, Italy and of him and his four teenage boys meeting the Pope.

Not pictured is Musk's 18-year-old transgender daughter who last month filed papers to have her name changed in a reported move to distance herself from the tech mogul.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.