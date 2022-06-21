Elon Musk's daughter 'files papers to have her last name changed'

The teenage daughter of billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly filed to change her last name in a move to distance herself from her father.

She identifies as a trans woman and since turning 18 in April she has filed legal documents to change her full name, including her surname, in accordance with her new gender identity.

The 18-year-old now wants to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson, changing her first name from Xavier and also dropping her father's surname.

According to TMZ, documents filed show that the name change is an intentional move to disconnect herself from her biological father.

The petition was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April. The hearing is set for Friday 24 June.

Listed under the reason for the name change, she wrote: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Tesla CEO Musk has previously tweeted, “Pronouns suck”, while in another tweet he claimed: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Musk has not publicly spoken about his daughter’s transition or about his relationship with her, but on Father’s Day, he tweeted: “I love all my kids so much.”

Vivian’s mother is the Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 until 2008. The couple had six children together.

Indy100 has reached out to Musk's representatives for comment.

