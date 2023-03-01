Emilia Clarke is getting abused with truly awful comments about her face

Emilia Clarke fans have jumped to her defence after being cruelly targeted by trolls – for existing.

The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram last week with a candid photo, posing with a mug that reads: "You're doing f***ing great."

The photo, which racked up almost 2.5 million likes, was captioned: "Mum got me a mug. I felt it was important to share this new found wisdom. Use it and reap the rewards."

One (fully grown) man took time out of his day to screenshot the actress' post to share on Twitter, with a tweet that read: "Lmao wow Daenerys Targaryen didn’t just hit the wall she flew into it full speed on a dragon."

Another man commented: "Mother of dragons what happened to you," while a third added: "What’s happening with those hairs, they’re worse than mine right now."

It soon led to people calling out the comments as "gross and misogynistic," with one person rightfully hitting back: "I don't know why you think it's cool to put people down for the simple human process of aging."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter







Luckily, thousands more fans jumped in on the post to defend the star and her natural beauty.

"This is by far the most beautiful woman in Hollywood," one gushed while a second added: "You always put the biggest smile on my face!"

Clarke has previously opened up about her thoughts on aging, telling Elle: "You've got this idea of ageing, and then you've got the idea of what aging makes you look like.

"At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I've had more experiences, I've done all this stuff, and I'm proud of that. You can only do that because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing allows you to do those things.

"So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I've spent on this earth, I'm down for that."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.