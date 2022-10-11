Furniture doesn’t often send people into a wild frenzy, but Emily Ratajowski’s sofa has managed to send TikTok into meltdown.

The model, 31, used her lengthy lime green couch to apparently come out as bisexual on Monday, after filming her response to the question: “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

In the stitch, Ratajowski turns the camera to herself and, smiling coyly through her signature pout, pans out to the sofa wrapping round her living room.

Her video racked up more than 1.1 million views and 123,000 likes in just 10 hours as fellow TikTokers flocked to celebrate the 31-year-old’s suggested coming out.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“HUGE WIN,” commented YouTube personality Kennedy Walsh.

While another user asked: “EMRATA!? AM I DREAMING?”

Others pointed out that Ratajowski was in good company, with Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell using her own stitch to the “green velvet couch” question to seemingly reveal her sexual orientation.

Ratajowski’s revelation follows her separation from film-producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41, after four years of marriage.

Last month, the Blurred Lines star described herself as a “recently single person” in a TikTok video, it was then reported that she’d filed for divorce from Bear-McClard prompted by his infidelity.

“Yeah, he cheated,” a source told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

However, for anyone – male or female – getting excited at the prospect of finding the supermodel on the apps, someone may have beaten you to it.

Brad Pitt is apparently now on the scene, with a source telling Page Six that the two weren’t officially together yet but had gone out a couple of times.

It doesn't sound too serious at least. You might still be in with a shot.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.