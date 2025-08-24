Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

A routine from Israel's version of Dancing with the Stars has appeared to mock Donald Trump and his wife Melania's rally moves going viral for its outlandish take on the couple's interactions.

Rokdim Im Kokhavim, the Israeli version of the popular show, recently aired an episode of two of its professional dancers dressed as the US president and First Lady.

Taylor Malkov, who dressed as the First Lady, and dance partner Haim Pershtein mimicked Melania dodging a kiss from the president before bursting into a high energy routine set to the Village People's 'YMCA'.

Malkov, an actress and online personality, was born in the US but moved to Israel when she was a baby with her Israeli father and Israeli born American mother.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings