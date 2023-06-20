Emma Watson fans joke that she made them 'pregnant' with stunning swimsuit pic

Actress Emma Watson has stunned fans who joke she has made them “pregnant” after sharing a swimsuit photo.

The 33-year-old shared a series of images on Instagram with her 72 million followers showing her enjoying the ocean and surfing.

In one image, Watson could be on the beach seen wearing a long-sleeved black swimsuit with cut-outs at the waist and jewels accessorizing the area. In the image, she tagged the Instagram account for Prada Beauty.

Watson also wore multiple necklaces and bracelets and balanced a yellow surfboard on her head while looking off into the distance.

On Instagram, she captioned the image, which has been liked almost 2 million times, with surfing and wave emojis.

The post drew over 4,000 comments from some of the star's fans who were clearly left mesmerised by the image.

One of them joked: “I saw this photo and now I'm pregnant.”









Someone else commented: “Look at this woman, she is so pretty!! OMG.”

“EMMA IN HER ACTIVE ERA IS THE BEST THING EVER,” another said.

Another image in the Prada Beauty campaign showed Watson on the surfboard in the water, this time wearing a different black swimsuit.





“Holy moly…How can someone become more and more divine?” asked a fan.

Last year, Prada Beauty announced Watson as a brand ambassador, writing: “Muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman.

“[Watson is] the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world.”

