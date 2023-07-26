Fact check removed after Elon Musk spreads vaccine conspiracy about Bronny James

Elon Musk responded to the news that Lebron James’ son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest by suggesting that the medical emergency could have been linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

A fact-check note was initially added to his post, but it’s since been removed.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscles. Posting about the condition, Musk wrote in response to the story: “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

The note stated that people are of greater risk of myocarditis after a Covid-19 infection than after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. It cited articles from CBS News and the Yale School of Medicine.

The fact-check also stated that the risk of myocarditis in adolescent boys was twice as high following a Covid infection as it was following a second vaccine dose.

The reason as to why the platform’s “Community Notes” feature was removed from the post is not yet clear.



It comes after LeBron James’ son, Bronny, was reportedly rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday (July 24).

The rising basketball star has reportedly been released from an intensive care unit and is reportedly in stable condition.



“Yesterday while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a James family spokesperson told TMZ. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

