Former adult film star and podcast host Lana Rhoades surprised fans last June with a pregnancy announcement on Instagram. The since-deleted post simply read: "This is the announcement."

Rhoades opened up about her pregnancy days before the official post when one person accused her of having too much Botox. She hit back and called it a "pregnancy glow".

The 25-year-old left the adult entertainment industry five years ago and has since launched her own YouTube channel and podcast, 3 Girls 1 Kitchen. Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams join Rhoades as they explore dating, sex, and culture.

Rhoades tends to avoid sharing her personal life on Instagram, but attention has soon turned to who the baby's father is. The intrigue was prompted when Logan Paul revealed it was an NBA player on a recent podcast episode.

She met Paul a few years back, and he soon introduced her to his podcast co-host and Rhoades' now ex-boyfriend, Mike Majlak.

Rhoades and Majlak were on and off for years before finally parting ways in February 2021.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









What was said on Paul's podcast Impaulsive?



Paul and Majlak were joined by radio host Charlamagne Da God.

Majlak revealed he had a relationship with the ex-pornstar, adding: "She's doing well, she's got a baby with a big-time NBA player."

The Breakfast Club co-host was left intrigued, asking: "Really? Who's the player?"

Paul went on to reveal the name – which was bleeped out to viewers. Meanwhile, Charlamagne appeared to be stunned by the news.





Social media speculations were rife

During an episode of Rhoades' podcast in June 2021, she said a Brooklyn Nets basketball player asked her on a date.



While she didn't mention any names, she did hint he was a Libra born between September 23 and October 23.

She later called the unnamed basketballer "boring", adding that he wasn't "spicy enough." Rhoades' added that the athlete-in-question even brought a "backup date".

Speculations were rife amongst social media – though nothing has been confirmed by Rhoades herself.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.