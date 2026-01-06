People think satire is dead after a bizarre headline appeared to hint at the strange reason why Donald Trump decided to capture the Venezuelan president .

On Saturday (3 January), US special forces took the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. During the US air strikes, 80 Venezuelan civilians were killed. They were flown out of the country where Maduro is being held in a jail in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, the pair will face drug charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation conspiracy. Both pleaded not guilty at an arraignment.

On X/Twitter, a headline went viral which appeared to suggest that Trump’s decision to capture the Venezuelan leader came after seeing him dancing and mocking the president’s threats.

Newswire reported: “Maduro’s dancing was ‘final straw’ for Trump, in his decision to capture Venezuela’s dictator — NYT.”

The headline got people suggesting satire is dead and the satirical magazine The Onion is out of a job.

“The Onion is so f**ked bruh,” wrote one person.

Another wrote: “What the f**k do you mean this isn’t The Onion.”

Someone else said: “I had to check and no, this is not a parody account. What the f**k is this world.”

“I miss when The Onion was satire,” wrote another person.

Another simply wrote, “can’t believe this is a real sentence”.





